Pair sentenced to three years in prison for Roanoke shooting

Two Roanoke residents charged in a robbery and shooting that injured two men in February have each been sentenced to three years in jail.

Clayton A. Pellitteri, 21, and his co-defendant Haley A. Sarks, 19, were individually charged with four felonies: armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a robbery and two counts of malicious wounding.

On Feb. 8 at about 9:45 p.m., an E- 911 caller reported a robbery at a residence in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue in Roanoke's Old Southwest neighborhood, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alyssa Smith said during Pellitteri's plea hearing Tuesday.

Pellitteri and Sarks had forced their way into the residence, which was occupied by three people, the prosecutor said. Pellitteri had a gun in his hand.

While one of the occupants, Makayla Franco, went to a bathroom and called 911, two others, Elijiah Arellano and Dakota Phillips, engaged in an altercation with Pellitteri and Sarks.

During the altercation — a struggle over the gun, Smith said — Arellano and Phillips were shot, onein the forearm, the other the shoulder.

Then, Smith said, Pellitteri demanded something be given to him. Arellano and Phillips handed the item, which was never identified in court documents or proceedings, over to Pellitteri, and he and Sarks fled the scene.

Roanoke police and Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded to Franco's 911 call, and Arellano and Phillips were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds.

On Feb. 11, three days after the shooting, Pellitteri and Sarks turned themselves in to the police department.

According to search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court later that month, Pellitteri and Sarks knew Franco and Arellano.

Franco told police "that she was in contact with at least one of the suspects and they had an argument over messages which is believed to be the reason the suspects targeted them," an affidavit read.

Smith said Sarks entered a plea agreement with the commonwealth on Aug. 18. She pleaded guilty to one count of malicious wounding and to the firearm possession charge.

The remaining two charges, the second count of malicious wounding and the robbery charge, were dropped.

Sarks was sentenced to five years in a state penitentiary, suspended after three years — the mandatory minimum for the firearm charge — have been served.

Smith said after Sarks waived her right to a preliminary hearing in April, Smith and Sarks' attorney had discussed resolving the case with a plea agreement.

"She had no criminal record whatsoever until now," Smith said in a phone call on Aug. 19. "She was amenable to what was offered, so she pled guilty."

On Tuesday, Pellitteri's case was also resolved with a similar plea agreement.

One of the malicious wounding charges was amended to an unlawful wounding charge, to which Pellitteri pleaded guilty. He also pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge.

The second malicious wounding charge and the armed robbery charge were dropped, per the agreement with the court.

Pellitteri was sentenced to six years in a state penitentiary, suspended after three years have been served.

Both Sarks and Pellitteri will be placed on supervised probation for one year once released. They are currently being held at the Roanoke City Jail.