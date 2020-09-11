Pandemic punts Roanoke trial for January slaying from next week to next month

The ongoing pandemic has halted yet another pending murder case in Roanoke courts.
Camron Gil Williams was scheduled to face a two-day jury trial next week, but it has now been delayed until October at the soonest.
Williams, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and gun violations in the Jan. 12 shooting death of Naison Brewer.
Brewer, 25, was shot just after midnight Jan. 12 during an incident at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex on Gandy Road in northwest Roanoke. He was found in a home with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital but died soon after, police have said. The preliminary investigation found that an argument preceded his shooting.
Prosecutors waived their right to have the case heard by a jury, but at a motions hearing Friday, Williams said he would rather have the matter decided by a panel than by a judge.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an ongoing suspension of jury trials in Virginia. Four localities were recently allowed to resume jury panels — the closest being Alleghany County — but other circuits are currently on hold.
Williams' case now has a tentative date of Oct. 22.
Williams was indicted in February. Through his right to a speedy trial, he normally would have had his case heard within five months. But the indictment came a little over a month before the pandemic prompted the state to declare a judicial emergency on March 16. That status prohibits jury trials and also pauses the clock on speedy trial deadlines until the emergency lifts. The emergency status, which has been extended nine times, is currently in place through Oct. 11.
Although both sides in Williams' case said they are ready to proceed once the suspension is lifted, Judge Onzlee Ware, who will hear the case, said Friday that it was unclear whether the suspension would be lifted soon enough to meet that new date. Ware said they would reconvene on that matter if necessary.
Other Roanoke homicide cases also remain on standby.
Earlier this year, two men charged with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Savion Scales waived their right to speedy trials in order to have jurors decide their cases. Ozmiek Rae’Quan Clements’ case is now set for trial starting Nov. 9, and Cinque Tarik Fayette’s is scheduled to begin Dec. 15.
Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, accused of the murder and attempted robbery of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo, shifted his case from July to January in order to have it heard by a jury.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.