Pandemic punts Roanoke trial for January slaying from next week to next month

The ongoing pandemic has halted yet another pending murder case in Roanoke courts.

Camron Gil Williams was scheduled to face a two-day jury trial next week, but it has now been delayed until October at the soonest.

Williams, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and gun violations in the Jan. 12 shooting death of Naison Brewer.

Brewer, 25, was shot just after midnight Jan. 12 during an incident at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex on Gandy Road in northwest Roanoke. He was found in a home with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital but died soon after, police have said. The preliminary investigation found that an argument preceded his shooting.

Prosecutors waived their right to have the case heard by a jury, but at a motions hearing Friday, Williams said he would rather have the matter decided by a panel than by a judge.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an ongoing suspension of jury trials in Virginia. Four localities were recently allowed to resume jury panels — the closest being Alleghany County — but other circuits are currently on hold.

Williams' case now has a tentative date of Oct. 22.