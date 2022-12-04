Parking lot spat leads to Pulaski County roadside shooting, police say

PEARISBURG — A Pulaski man went from arguing with a woman in a parking lot to stopping miles down the road so he could shoot at her vehicle to crashing his own vehicle and walking into the woods — where he said he encountered snakes, according to police accounts written in search warrants.

Emanuel Little Richard Hunter, as his name is listed in court records, though a jail listing shortened his middle name to just Richard, faces an assortment of charges in Pulaski and Giles counties after a series of incidents on Nov. 14.

According to search warrants, a woman reported to police that she and Hunter, 39, had an altercation outside the First Community Bank in Pulaski and drove away separately toward Dublin. About 4 miles or so away, the woman said she saw Hunter pull onto the shoulder of Virginia 100 beneath the Interstate 81 bridge and get out of his car, then fire a gun at her as she drove past.

The woman said that she stopped a short distance up the road and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in her vehicle’s right front fender, search warrants said.

Hunter had driven away. Search warrants said he was found on the night of Nov. 14 by a Virginia State Police trooper who was sent to a single-vehicle crash on Staffordsville Hill Road in Giles County. The crash location was about 15 miles north of the reported shooting, up Virginia 100.

The trooper wrote in a search warrant that he recognized the crashed vehicle as a possible match to the suspect vehicle from a “pursuit in Pulaski” earlier in the night. He wrote that he located the driver a short distance away in the woods.

The driver, who the trooper identified as Hunter, said he “was seeing snakes in the woods,” the search warrant said.

Hunter’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, the trooper wrote, and he was unsteady on his feet. Asked if he’d taken anything, Hunter said he had taken medication for a headache, the trooper wrote.

Hunter told the officer that he did not know what he had taken and said that “one of the girls gave him something,” the search warrant said.

The trooper had Hunter perform field sobriety tests and after he failed them, arrested him for intoxicated driving.

Besides that charge, Hunter faces counts of driving without a license, refusing to take a blood or breath test, and resisting arrest without force, all in Giles County.

In Pulaski County, Hunter is charged with shooting at a vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, shooting across a street, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The attorneys representing Hunter in both counties could not be immediately contacted.

He was being held last week in the New River Valley Regional Jail.