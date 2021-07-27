Passenger arrested after loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Roanoke airport

An Alleghany County man was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

This was the first gun reported by Transportation Security Administration agents at the airport this year and only the second since the beginning of 2020, according to a TSA announcement.

Firearm seizures dropped after the pandemic took hold and passenger numbers shrank.

One gun was caught in 2020 compared to five in 2019 and six in 2018, according to federal security data recorded at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The airport has reported seeing an upswing in travel this year as COVID vaccinations have become more widely available.

In May, 41,350 passengers flew through the airport. That was a more than five-fold increase over the same month in 2020 although still about 36% below 2019 numbers.

Monday's arrest came after agents found a 9mm handgun loaded with 16 bullets — including one in the chamber — inside a carry-on bag, TSA officials said.

The TSA notified airport police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the passenger. The man's name and the charges filed were not disclosed by federal authorities.