Passenger in serious condition following Bedford car crash

Fire and rescue units responded around 11:30 a.m. after the driver exited U.S. Route 460 at a high rate of speed and lost control on the off ramp, coming to a stop in the 800 block of Burks Hill Road, fire department officials said. One passenger was partially ejected and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Two others were taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.