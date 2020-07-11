Passenger in serious condition following Bedford car crash

Three people were injured in a Saturday morning car crash in Bedford after the driver reportedly attempted to elude police, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
Fire and rescue units responded around 11:30 a.m. after the driver exited U.S. Route 460 at a high rate of speed and lost control on the off ramp, coming to a stop in the 800 block of Burks Hill Road, fire department officials said. One passenger was partially ejected and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Two others were taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
The Bedford Fire Department, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Bedford Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to the scene.