Pearisburg man arrested after Giles County shooting

Pearisburg man arrested after Giles County shooting

Boggs

Brandon Cody Boggs

 New River Valley Regional Jail

The Giles County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting in Pearisburg earlier that day, according to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Brandon Cody Boggs, 41, of Pearisburg, was charged with using a firearm to commit a felony, first offense, according to court records. He was being held Thursday in the New River Valley Regional Jail. 

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook posts, deputies received a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road at 11:38 a.m. One victim was taken to a local hospital.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Virginia State Police Tactical Team searched the residence where the shooting took place, the post said.

Boggs was thought to have left the scene on foot, the post said. A search was conducted by the Giles County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.

Around 6:15 p.m., a new post to the Giles County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated Boggs had been taken into custody.

Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed to this report.

