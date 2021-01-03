Person in custody after Sunday police search in Blacksburg

Blacksburg police on Sunday afternoon took into custody a person who was making “delusional claims” about explosives, according to Blacksburg Police Capt. Todd Brewster.

Police received the call about the person’s statements about 11:17 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived in the 1100 block of North Main Street, the person ran away. Police blocked off North Main Street in the Woodbine subdivision for several hours.

Though police took the person into custody about 1:30 p.m., the road remained closed while investigators, including the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit, inspected the person’s car and the area around it, Brewster said.

