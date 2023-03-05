One person was shot and injured after a resident of a Roanoke County apartment complex told police that they had fired their gun in response to a break-in early Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police said the injured person was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident, which was reported at 2:41 a.m., occurred at the North Point apartments on Archcrest Drive, according to police.

Roanoke County police said the resident is cooperating fully, and that the case is an ongoing investigation. The agency said Sunday morning that no arrests have been made.

​​Police officials haven’t immediately responded to requests for further information on the subject and whether an arrest has in fact been made.