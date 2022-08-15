Person sought after pursuit, crash in Craig County ID'd as Burkeville man

The man sought by authorities since leading police on a chase that ended with a crash late Thursday in rural Craig County has been identified by Virginia State Police as Shawn Michael Tolbert of Burkeville.

Tolbert, 42, is wanted by state police on three charges of felony eluding law enforcement and three charges of reckless driving. The Craig County Sheriff’s Office wants Tolbert for criminal trespassing, obstruction, false identification and two charges of felony assault on a police officer.

“He is believed to have changed clothes and is living in the woods trying to elude police,” the state police news release said. “Tolbert is believed to be armed, and may be dangerous if threatened.”

On Thursday, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office told the state police to be on the lookout for a vehicle used in a lottery ticket theft at a gas station near Interstate 81’s exit 162.

A state trooper later attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description.

When the trooper’s turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle refused to stop and sped away, police said.

A pursuit began and continued into Craig County, where the vehicle crashed and the driver fled.

Investigators found that the crashed vehicle was not the same suspect vehicle originally described by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

Tolbert is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-10.

The state police news release said multiple agencies are participating in the search for Tolbert.

“If Tolbert is located we are asking the public to use extreme caution and to contact law enforcement,” police said.