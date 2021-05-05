Pipeline opponents sentenced to spend day in jail for each day in tree-sit protest

Two nonviolent protesters must spend a day in jail for every day they spent in tree stands blocking the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a Montgomery County judge ruled Wednesday.

For Alexander Samuel Parker Lowe, who occupied the so-called Yellow Finch tree-sit from Nov. 16, 2020, to when he was removed by state police March 24, that worked out to a 254-day jail sentence.

For Claire Marian Fiocco, who went up on Jan. 3 and was extracted March 23, the sentence was 158 days.

In sentencing the two, General District Judge Randal Duncan said he was trying to apply some “common sense to this ruling.” The jail sentences were double the time Lowe and Fiocco spent in the trees, taking into account a good-time credit of one day for each day served in jail.

The tree-sit blockade of Mountain Valley Pipeline began in September 2018, making it the longest blockage of the natural gas pipeline since work began more than three years ago.

Although multiple people occupied the tree stands off Yellow Finch Lane, Lowe and Fiocco are the only two found accountable to date. A Circuit Court judge ordered them down Nov. 16, instructing police to remove them if they did not comply.