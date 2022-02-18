Plea agreement concludes Roanoke domestic shooting case

A Roanoke man accused of shooting his girlfriend will serve five years for a gun crime under a plea agreement struck last week.

Percy Johnson IV, 28, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Other charges filed, most significantly attempted murder, were withdrawn.

In explaining the move, prosecutors said the case faced complications as the victim of the shooting did not want to cooperate in pursuing the matter further.

“She has always been in support of the defendant,” Courtney Turner, an assistant prosecutor, said in a recording of the Feb. 10 plea hearing.

The shooting, reported at the couple’s home on the night of Aug. 11, 2021, left the woman hospitalized for several days with gunshots to her face, shoulder and leg.

She identified Johnson as her assailant to police officers at the time, authorities said, including pointing to a tattoo of his name when asked who shot her.

The couple, who have an infant child together, had a history of domestic violence disputes, prosecutors said during an earlier bond hearing convened in October.

The bond request last fall was supported by the woman who testified that she wasn’t afraid of Johnson and wanted him to come home.

“I just need him home please,” she said in a recording of the hearing. “If there is any possible way that he could get a bond.”

The Roanoke Times does not identify peopled named as victims in domestic violence cases without their consent.

The October bond motion was denied. Johnson has been held in custody since his arrest after the shooting last summer.

The police were called to the house that night by a friend who had been on the phone with Johnson’s girlfriend while heading over to the couple’s house, according to an account outlined in court by prosecutors.

The friend heard the couple argue and Johnson’s girlfriend told her to call 911, officials said. The friend couldn’t be reached by authorities again later in the investigation, Turner said, another factor in the decision to present a plea agreement.

Under the agreement submitted to Circuit Court Judge Onzlee Ware last week, Johnson pleaded guilty to possessing a gun as a convicted felon and was sentenced to the mandatory term of five years for that charge. He’ll be on supervised probation after his release.

Johnson did not make a statement during the hearing. The defense joined in asking that the agreement be accepted.