Plea agreement concludes Roanoke murder case

A Roanoke man will serve 15 years for the stabbing death of another man whose body was discovered when a fire brought first responders to the victim’s apartment.

Osha Demond Casey Sr., 38, was recorded in a 12-minute video, turned over to police, describing how he killed 48-year-old Luis Enrique Morales, said assistant prosecutor John McNeil.

In transcripts read aloud during a plea hearing Tuesday, Casey was described as telling a friend: “I stabbed him. I broke his jaw. I was beating him, beating him, beating him. I swear to god. I’m telling you. I smoked him.”

It continued: “I really don’t know what to do. It weighs on my stress level. Not on my conscience level. Because I can get away with it.”

Casey, who authorities said was the last person Morales called before his death, maintained his innocence after his arrest but accepted a plea deal Tuesday on the eve of a jury trial in the murder case that was set to begin the next day.

The uncertainty of a trial, where a conviction could have yielded a life sentence, spurred the decision to reach an agreement, said defense attorney Rob Dean.