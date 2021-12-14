Plea agreement concludes Roanoke murder case

A Roanoke man will serve 15 years for the stabbing death of another man whose body was discovered when a fire brought first responders to the victim’s apartment.
Osha Demond Casey Sr., 38, was recorded in a 12-minute video, turned over to police, describing how he killed 48-year-old Luis Enrique Morales, said assistant prosecutor John McNeil.
In transcripts read aloud during a plea hearing Tuesday, Casey was described as telling a friend: “I stabbed him. I broke his jaw. I was beating him, beating him, beating him. I swear to god. I’m telling you. I smoked him.”
It continued: “I really don’t know what to do. It weighs on my stress level. Not on my conscience level. Because I can get away with it.”
Casey, who authorities said was the last person Morales called before his death, maintained his innocence after his arrest but accepted a plea deal Tuesday on the eve of a jury trial in the murder case that was set to begin the next day.
The uncertainty of a trial, where a conviction could have yielded a life sentence, spurred the decision to reach an agreement, said defense attorney Rob Dean.
“Mr. Casey, in pleading no contest, is saving his life today,” Dean said in a recording of the hearing. “He has more to look forward to himself. He has family and children who he wants to see again.”
If the case had gone to trial, Dean said, arguments would have been made that the video wasn’t a confession but a setup orchestrated to throw off suspicion from another. That other person’s DNA was found on a cigarette butt inside the victim’s apartment, he added.
Morales, who lived in the West Creek Manor Apartments in Roanoke, was discovered around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2017, after a neighbor reported the smell of smoke in the building.
Firefighters found a blaze burning in Morales’ bedroom and extinguished it. Only as the smoke began clearing were they able to realize that Morales’ body was on the floor, said McNeil.
He had been stabbed, struck and his body burned post-mortem, McNeil said. The stabbing was determined to be the cause of death.
Casey was questioned after investigators reviewed the victim’s phone records. But he was arrested in 2019 after the video of him was obtained.
He was held on charges of first-degree murder, arson and defilement of a body stemming from the burning.
Under the plea agreement submitted to Judge Chris Clemens, Casey pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years, rather than life in prison.
The counts of arson and defilement were withdrawn. Casey was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge, suspended after 15 years are served, with credit for the time served to date since his arrest. He’ll be on supervised probation for five years after his release.
In a statement during the hearing, Casey said he wanted to extend his condolences to Morales’ family.
“The things that were described, as was told, I had nothing to do with it,” he said of the attack. “But I definitely apologize to that man’s family for having to be forced to accept that loss.”