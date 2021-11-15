Plea agreement ends much-discussed case of Halloween party brawl

Sifford took the case after the Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office withdrew. A note in court records said that at least one witness was a relative of an employee of the commonwealth's attorney's office and another was related to an investigator who often worked for Pulaski County prosecutors.

At Miller's plea hearing, Sifford offered a capsule version of what happened.

She said it began with an open invitation to a Halloween bonfire that was sent out on Snapchat a month or so ahead of time by a man identified by Sifford as Jared David.

The party was held in the 4700 block of Clarks Ferry Road, in the Draper area, Sifford said. Investigators later estimated that between 150 and 500 people showed up, coming from six counties besides Pulaski. They and parked up and down the road.

Among those at the party was Miller, who court records said worked for a highway construction company.

County deputies were first called out for a noise complaint and thought the party, which was down to 150 or 200 people, was going to settle down, Sifford said. But as the officers were driving away at about 1 a.m., they got a call that an altercation had begun.