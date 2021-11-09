Plea agreement reached in animal cruelty case in Roanoke

A Roanoke man charged with animal cruelty for the treatment and death of his household’s dog will serve three weekends in jail.

The sentence, reached in a plea agreement, represents one weekend of time for every day that an ailing German Shepherd was said to have languished without medical care, authorities said.

Michael Eugene Everson Jr., 43, told others at the time that he couldn’t afford veterinary treatment or euthanization for the dog who he described in court as a beloved pet of 11 years.

He ended up putting down the animal himself, using an arrow and a crossbow, after his ex-wife saw the dog’s condition and confronted him last March, said assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz, who offered a summary of the case during a hearing Tuesday.

“Had this gone to trial, this would have been an emotional case for all parties involved,” Dietz said.

Everson reportedly told his ex that the aging dog had suffered a stroke about three days earlier. An examination would later find it was severely underweight and had an infested wound on its underside.