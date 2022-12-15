Plea agreement reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

The Roanoke man charged with causing a 2019 gas station explosion that killed four people entered a plea agreement in Rockbridge County Circuit Court Thursday.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, delivered fuel to the South River Market near Buena Vista shortly before it blew up on May 10, 2019. He was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three store employees — including the owner — and one patron.

Westmoreland's jury trial in August lasted nearly two weeks. The jury was dismissed after it announced that it couldn't reach a verdict, and in September, a mistrial was declared.

After a series of review hearings in October and November, Westmoreland pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of involuntary manslaughter, defense attorney Rob Dean said.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the court agreed to take the charges under advisement for two years. During that time, Westmoreland will be placed on supervised probation.

If Westmoreland abides by the terms of his probation for those two years, the felony involuntary manslaughter charge will be amended to a misdemeanor fire code violation charge: unsafe handling of flammable liquid.

At that point, the court has agreed, Westmoreland will be sentenced to a 12-month prison term, all of which will be suspended.