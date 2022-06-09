Plea brings conviction in Pulaski County murder case

Corey Wayne Hodge entered an Alford plea this week and was convicted of murdering Anna Amburgey, a woman who had let him park the truck he was living in outside her residence.

Amburgey, 39, died last year from multiple gunshot wounds that she sustained during a confrontation with Hodge in the Pulaski County community of Parrott.

Charged with both first- and second-degree murder, and other offenses, Hodge was scheduled for a trial later this month. But at a Monday hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, he entered an Alford plea and was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence but accepts a conviction. Legally, it functions as a type of guilty plea.

Charges of first-degree murder and possessing a Schedule II substance were dropped, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Epes said Thursday. The latter charge resulted from meth that Hodge was carrying when he was arrested.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Epes said the altercation between Amburgey, of Dublin, and the man she let stay outside her home began on the night of May 23, 2021, when Amburgey and her boyfriend, who had been away, returned to the residence and found that a large Bluetooth speaker was missing. They suspected Hodge had taken it.

The couple went to Parrott and found Hodge close to where other friends of Amburgey's were camping near the New River. Hodge had a Bluetooth speaker that Amburgey thought was hers — but it had been spray-painted a different color, Epes said.

Amburgey walked to where Hodge was in his truck and began shouting at him, Epes said. She lit several small pieces of paper on fire and tossed them into the truck, and may have slapped Hodge, Epes said.

As she walked away, Hodge began shooting, the prosecutor said.

Amburgey was wounded six times, but the medical examiner's office was unable to determine if there had been five or six shots — one bullet may have passed through her hand before striking her head, Epes said.

When the shooting stopped, Amburgey lay on the ground, next to "the speaker she had wanted so badly," Epes said.

Hodge's plea agreement contained no recommendation about sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 48 years behind bars but sentencing guidelines likely will recommend much less than that, Epes said.

