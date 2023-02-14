CHRISTIANSBURG — A woman whose attempt to pick up her son at Christiansburg High School last fall turned into a flight from fighting students — and who was accused of striking a teacher and an assistant principal with her vehicle as she drove away from the brawl — resolved criminal charges Tuesday with a plea agreement.

Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes, 46, of Christiansburg entered no contest pleas in Montgomery County General District Court and had two felony charges of hit and run reduced to misdemeanor counts of reckless driving. Judge Randal Duncan found her guilty of the reckless driving charges.

The judge imposed two 60-day jail sentences with all of the time suspended and said McKenzie-Barnes is barred from the county's school properties except for Montgomery Central, a facility for at-risk students, grades 8-12.

Duncan also accepted the joint recommendation of Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt and defense attorney Rob Dean of Roanoke and took under advisement a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. If McKenzie-Barnes stays out of trouble for a year, the charge will be dismissed, Duncan said.

The pleas and sentencing came without much courtroom discussion of the events that prompted the charges. When Dean began a statement explaining his client's actions, Pettitt objected, and Duncan said that there was no need to go into it.

After the hearing, though, Dean and Pettitt separately provided some context for what occurred on Oct. 25, at least as it pertained to McKenzie-Barnes.

The attorneys both said that McKenzie-Barnes had arrived after school to pick up her son, a junior at the time. As her son got into her vehicle, students began fighting on the sidewalks in front of the school and around McKenzie-Barnes' SUV.

Dean said that the altercation began when another parent, whose family had ongoing bad feelings toward McKenzie-Barnes' family, parked her vehicle behind McKenzie-Barnes'.

The second parent's sons rushed toward McKenzie-Barnes' vehicle and soon about a dozen students were fighting, Dean said. Some hit and kicked McKenzie-Barnes' vehicle and one boy tried to get into the vehicle to attack McKenzie-Barnes' son, Dean said.

Pettitt agreed that there had been a chaotic fight but said at least some of it occurred not in the school pickup area but a short distance away, up a slight embankment on a second sidewalk.

The attorneys agreed that a male teacher was trying to hold onto the student who was attempting to get into McKenzie-Barnes' vehicle, and that a female assistant principal also was nearby trying to impose order.

As McKenzie-Barnes drove away, she hit both staff members, leaving the teacher with a broken foot and the assistant principal with bruises, Pettitt said.

Dean said that there was no evidence that McKenzie-Barnes knew that she hit anyone — a necessary element of a hit-and-run charge. Pettitt agreed that this would have been difficult to prove.

Dean said McKenzie-Barnes was "caught in an impossible situation" with students attacking her son and her vehicle.

McKenzie-Barnes also agreed to pay up to $2,000 restitution to insurance providers that covered the school staff members' medical expenses, with Pettitt and Dean saying the amount may end up being less than that.

A hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 to revisit the amount of restitution owed.