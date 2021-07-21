 Skip to main content
Plea hearing scheduled in death of Montgomery County toddler
Mackenzie Kyle Hellman, a Christiansburg man who earlier this year was convicted of the sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, has scheduled a Monday hearing to change his plea in the boy’s murder, Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney Mary Petit said Wednesday.

Convicted by a jury that recommended two life sentences for the sexual abuse of Stephen Dale Meek II, Hellman faced a second jury trial tied to the boy’s death in January 2019. That trial, on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse, was to begin Aug. 10. It would be canceled if Hellman makes a plea and is convicted earlier.

This story will be updated.

Hellman

McKenzie Kyle Hellman

 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

 

