Plea hearing scheduled in death of Montgomery County toddler

Mackenzie Kyle Hellman, a Christiansburg man who earlier this year was convicted of the sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, has scheduled a Monday hearing to change his plea in the boy’s murder, Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney Mary Petit said Wednesday.

Convicted by a jury that recommended two life sentences for the sexual abuse of Stephen Dale Meek II, Hellman faced a second jury trial tied to the boy’s death in January 2019. That trial, on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse, was to begin Aug. 10. It would be canceled if Hellman makes a plea and is convicted earlier.