Plea in Montgomery County's Icy Roads meth case brings 5 years to serve

CHRISTIANSBURG — Another defendant resolved her charges in Montgomery County's Icy Roads methamphetamine distribution case, pleading guilty Monday in the county's circuit court and receiving a five-year prison term.
Jessica Lynn Anders, 36, of Glade Hill was convicted of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute it and of possessing a Schedule II substance. A drug possession charge and a count of being an accessory before the fact to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it were dropped in a plea agreement.
Due to the amount of meth involved in her charges, Anders faced a sentence of up to life in prison. Judge Robert Turk imposed two 15-year prison stints and said that they would run concurrently and would be suspended after Anders serves five years. Turk also fined Anders $200.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jen Wolz said that if Anders' charges had gone to trial, witnesses would have described the Georgia-to-New-River-Valley meth pipeline that authorities dubbed Icy Roads, and that led to the indictment of 30 people last year. Anders' conspiracy charge came from her involvement in the sale of five bags of meth on Oct. 22, 2019, Wolz said. Also participating in the meth deal was an informant working with law enforcement officers — and Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston, described as the central figure of the Icy Roads case.
Between November 2018 and January 2020, Belcher was bringing 2 to 3 pounds of meth per week from Georgia, Wolz said.
Weeks after the controlled buy, Anders was interviewed by officers and said that she was a meth user and that Belcher was her supplier, Wolz said.
Almost seven months after that interview, officers went to serve papers on Anders in the Days Inn in Christiansburg and found meth in the room, resulting in the possession with intent to distribute charge, Wolz said.
Turk said that the unserved portion of Anders' sentence would remain suspended for 15 years after her release, during which time it could be re-imposed if she violated her probation. Anders is to be supervised by the probation office for five years after her release and will be on unsupervised probation for 10 years after that, Turk said.