Plea in Montgomery County's Icy Roads meth case brings 5 years to serve

CHRISTIANSBURG — Another defendant resolved her charges in Montgomery County's Icy Roads methamphetamine distribution case, pleading guilty Monday in the county's circuit court and receiving a five-year prison term.

Jessica Lynn Anders, 36, of Glade Hill was convicted of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute it and of possessing a Schedule II substance. A drug possession charge and a count of being an accessory before the fact to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it were dropped in a plea agreement.

Due to the amount of meth involved in her charges, Anders faced a sentence of up to life in prison. Judge Robert Turk imposed two 15-year prison stints and said that they would run concurrently and would be suspended after Anders serves five years. Turk also fined Anders $200.