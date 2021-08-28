 Skip to main content
Plea resolves another Icy Roads case
CHRISTIANSBURG

A Christiansburg man became the latest defendant in Montgomery County’s Icy Roads methamphetamine case to resolve his charges.

At a hearing earlier this month in the county’s Circuit Court, Killian MacKenzie Gwinn, 25, pleaded guilty to distributing a Schedule II drug. An agreement with prosecutors dropped charges of drug possession, conspiracy to distribute meth, and driving with a suspended license. Gwinn was sentenced to five years in prison, to be suspended after he served one year.

Gwinn will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Judge Robert Turk ordered.

The Icy Roads case involves 30 defendants linked to a scheme to bring meth from Georgia to the New River Valley during a period that ran from late 2018 through early 2020.

A prosecution summary of the evidence said that Gwinn was arrested after someone working with Christiansburg and Radford police bought an “eight-ball,” or about 3.5 grams, of meth from him for $180.

 

