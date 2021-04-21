Plea, suspended sentence finishes Montgomery Co. case of fatal drug ingestion

CHRISTIANSBURG — Jason Patrick Stump was not with Elvis Aron Harris when Harris swallowed a fatal dose of methamphetamine at a 2019 traffic stop. Nor was he accused of supplying Harris with the drugs.
But the Pulaski man was caught in the legal aftermath of Harris' death because when officers went to the house where Harris and a friend got the drugs – possibly trading a weedeater and lawnmower repairs for them – Stump was there with a bag of meth that he said was his.
On Wednesday, Stump, 39, wrapped up the case that started with Harris' death, becoming the last of three defendants to plead guilty.
At a hearing Montgomery County Circuit Court, Stump pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possessing a Schedule II drug and the prosecution dropped charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them and possessing drugs as an inmate.
Judge Mike Fleenor imposed the sentence recommended in a plea agreement: five years in prison and a $250 fine, with the entire sentence suspended. Stump will be supervised by the probation office for five years, must take an HIV and hepatitis test, and cannot purchase or possess any substance containing pseudoephedrine, Fleenor said.
Stump's plea followed those of Douglas Wayne Pearman, who was riding with Harris at the traffic stop that turned deadly, and Crystal Dawn Stigger, who initially was charged with accidental murder as the source of Harris' meth.
In February, Pearman, 53, of Radford, pleaded guilty to being an accessory before the fact to the distribution of a Schedule I or II drug. He was sentenced to serve six months behind bars and fined $500.
In September, Stigger, 42, of Christiansburg pleaded guilty to distributing a Schedule II drug in an agreement that dropped a felony murder charge. She was sentenced to serve four years in prison.
The case began on the night of June 20, 2019, according to statements at earlier hearings.
Sgt. Ronnie Alley of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office testified in 2019 that he and another officer were watching a residence in the 100 block of Haymaker Street in Christiansburg due to suspected drug sales when they saw Harris, 37, and Pearman arrive in Harris' pickup truck.
Alley said he "was on a first-name basis" with both men from years of investigating drugs. The officers watched them enter the residence, then after about five minutes come back out and leave.
Not long afterward, a Christiansburg police officer stopped Harris and he gave permission to search, Alley said. Officers found two plastic bags with residue on the passenger seat where Pearman had been, and digital scales under the seat, he said.
Harris, who lived in Radford and had a roofing business there, faced an earlier drug possession charge. It would be a violation of his pretrial restrictions to be caught with meth, Alley said.
Harris and Pearman at first told officers they went to Haymaker Street to fix a lawn tractor. But then they said they'd obtained meth from Stigger, Alley said.
Deputy Chris Loan, also of the county sheriff's office, testified in 2019 that he later retrieved a cell phone message sent from Pearman's phone to Stigger's that indicated a possible trade for drugs.
“Hey hon, I will give you a weed eater, runs and cuts great, and I will fix your mower for a good half. I don’t have no money but you’re getting a good deal on the weedeater,” the text message said.
At the traffic stop, according to a search warrant filed in the case, Harris told police that Pearman had swallowed the meth when the vehicle was pulled over. Pearman was arrested and Harris was released.
But when Harris got home, he told his girlfriend that he, not Pearman, had eaten the evidence, the search warrant said.
Pearman corroborated this later in a recorded phone conversation from jail.
“He ate 3½ grams of meth, honey, to keep from being caught when they pulled us over,” Pearman said on the recording, which was played at a hearing.
Harris' girlfriend told investigators that by 3:30 a.m. on June 21, 2019, Harris was hallucinating and having seizures, and that at about 3:44 a.m., he stopped breathing, a search warrant said. Harris died at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
The state chief medical examiner’s office determined that Harris died from a meth overdose.
On Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz said that when officers arrived at Stigger's house, Stump was there. He took responsibility for a bag of meth found in a pair of shorts, Wolz said.
But as the investigation progressed, Stump ended up not being a suspect in drug distribution, Wolz said.
Defense attorney Fred Kellerman said Stump no longer used drugs either.
"He's been clean two years now," Kellerman told the judge.