Plea, suspended sentence finishes Montgomery Co. case of fatal drug ingestion

Harris and Pearman at first told officers they went to Haymaker Street to fix a lawn tractor. But then they said they'd obtained meth from Stigger, Alley said.

Deputy Chris Loan, also of the county sheriff's office, testified in 2019 that he later retrieved a cell phone message sent from Pearman's phone to Stigger's that indicated a possible trade for drugs.

“Hey hon, I will give you a weed eater, runs and cuts great, and I will fix your mower for a good half. I don’t have no money but you’re getting a good deal on the weedeater,” the text message said.

At the traffic stop, according to a search warrant filed in the case, Harris told police that Pearman had swallowed the meth when the vehicle was pulled over. Pearman was arrested and Harris was released.

But when Harris got home, he told his girlfriend that he, not Pearman, had eaten the evidence, the search warrant said.

Pearman corroborated this later in a recorded phone conversation from jail.

“He ate 3½ grams of meth, honey, to keep from being caught when they pulled us over,” Pearman said on the recording, which was played at a hearing.