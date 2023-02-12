RADFORD — Trenton Douglas Pettigrew, the next-to-last remaining defendant from a 2021 Radford University fraternity brawl where the punches flew around the city on cell phone videos, entered no contest pleas Monday in a deal that left him with a $1,000 fine.

Pettigrew, 24, who was charged with a dozen other then-present or former Radford University students, entered his pleas in the city’s Circuit Court after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis outlined an agreement that dropped some charges and amended others. Pettigrew was convicted of three misdemeanors: assault and battery by mob, disorderly conduct, and destruction of property.

Besides the fine, Judge Joey Showalter imposed 24 months of jail time, with all of it suspended, and ordered that Pettigrew join other convicted defendants in paying $8,765.94 in restitution for property damage caused by the Feb. 22, 2021, fight.

No one was killed in the melee, and no serious injuries have been described in court.

According to prosecutor’s statements at co-defendants’ hearings, the incident involved members of the Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternities attacking the Delta Chi house on Fairfax Street. Forty or 50 people surrounded the house and broke windows, and some people went inside and began battling the house’s occupants.

Cellphone videos of people trading blows and climbing in and out of windows circulated afterward.

On Monday, defense attorney Aaron Houchens, of Salem, agreed that the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient to convict Pettigrew if the case had gone to trial.

Pettigrew was the ninth person to be convicted in the case, and charges were dropped against three others. A final defendant, Joshua Dixon Markwood, 22, has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.