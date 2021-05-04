Police arrest fleeing Roanoke County man within a mile of Masons Cove Elementary

Police activity that prompted a modified lockdown at Masons Cove Elementary School on Tuesday morning led to the arrest and charging of a Roanoke County man with two misdemeanor violations of a protective order.

Jason Darryl Colley, 44, had outstanding warrants and fled from police when they attempted to arrest him, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. He was eventually taken into custody nearly a mile away from the school.

No other details about protective order were immediately available.

“There was no threat, but the school went into a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure,” Roanoke County police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker wrote in a statement.

Whittaker said Colley is currently being held without bond.

