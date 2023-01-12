 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest suspect after Roanoke's second fatal shooting of 2023

  • Scott P. Yates Emma Coleman

In this exclusive interview Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says "enough is enough" regarding youth gun violence. Lea spoke with Roanoke Times journalists at the newsroom on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Roanoke.

Police charged a 51-year-old man with murder Wednesday night after another man was shot and killed in northwest Roanoke.

The fatal shooting is the second reported by city police this year. The last gun-related homicide occurred Jan. 8 on 30th Street Northwest.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke police were summoned by a 911 call about a person with a gunshot wound to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue Northwest in the Villa Heights neighborhood, the department said in a press release Thursday.

Officers found "an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence," police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced him dead.

Officers also located another man, Marcus De Leon Williamson, of Roanoke, on the scene. He matched "the description of a suspect," police said.

Williamson engaged in a "brief physical altercation" with police before he was arrested and taken to the Roanoke City Department to talk to detectives.

The victim of the fatal shooting has not been identified by police, who said they will share his name after his family is "properly notified."

"No further details can be shared at this time and this remains an ongoing homicide investigation," the police press release concluded.

Williamson is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.

Marcus De Leon Williamson

Williamson

 Roanoke City Jail photo

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

