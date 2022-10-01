Police ask for help finding shooter in Roanoke wounding

Police are seeking the shooter in an early Saturday wounding on Roanoke's Ferdinand Avenue Southwest and are asking anyone with information to call investigators.

According to a news release, dispatchers relayed a call at about 5 a.m. that someone was wounded in Ferdinand's 800 block. Officers found a woman who had been shot, though her injuries did not appear life-threatening. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

There have been no arrests. Information can be relayed to police at (540) 344-8500 or texted to 274637; texts should begin with "RoanokePD" so they get to the right place. Both calls and texts can be anonymous, police said.