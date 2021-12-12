 Skip to main content
Police charge Roanoke man after 'critical incident,' standoff
alert breaking

Jared Ford

Jared Ford

 Courtesy Roanoke City Jail

A Roanoke man has been arrested following a standoff Sunday morning.

Officers arrested Jared Ford, 29, of Roanoke, charging him with assault and battery and abduction, and serving him with a protective order.

The Roanoke Police Department reported on its Facebook page Sunday morning that Main Street Southwest was closed between Kerns Avenue and Welton Avenue, due to a “critical incident in the area.”

Citizens were asked to avoid travel to or around the area. Those living in a residence on or near Main Street Southwest were asked to stay in their homes until the situation could be resolved.

Ford was arrested without further incident following the standoff, according to the post.

Main Street had reopened by noon, and there is no threat to the community, according to authorities.

No other details were available and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

