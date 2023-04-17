Police charged a Roanoke man with second-degree murder Monday after another man was fatally shot at a store in the Grandin Village neighborhood Sunday evening.

Police said a man was found fatally wounded around 9 p.m. inside a business in the 1400 block of Grandin Road.

Police didn't name the business, but a citizen news alert issued Sunday night said it was the 7-Eleven convenience store located in that block. Passers-by also recorded images of the store's parking lot cordoned by police tape.

On Monday afternoon, Roanoke police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Isaiah C. Baldwin.

Police said that Baldwin had been identified as a suspect “in the early stages of the investigation” and a warrant for his arrest “was obtained overnight.”

Police say their investigation is continuing, but “no further updates” were available Monday. There's been no official description of the shooting's circumstances.

The shooting is the fifth to take a life in the city since Jan. 1.

"As we have seen over the past few years, no part of our city is immune to gun violence," said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who also serves as chair of Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

News of the shooting spread quickly through Grandin Village, where a “closed temporarily” sign was posted on the front door of the 7-Eleven early Monday afternoon while police officers remained on the scene.

“Put me down as horrified,” Bruce Fickley said as he sipped coffee at an outdoor table of Little Green Hive, next to the convenience store. “I was really shocked and dismayed.”

Fickley said he has lived in the neighborhood for years, and could not recall a similar incident.

“We’re all sort of shocked by it, because it’s way too close to home,” said Linda Steadman, owner of the Too Many Books store just down the street.

Chuck Abbott, who lives directly across Grandin Road from the 7-Eleven, said he and his wife, Renee Reed, arrived home shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday and noticed two police cars in the parking lot. Within minutes, he said, the street was awash with flashing red lights.

From where he was standing, “a stray bullet could have hit me” Abbott said. “It was scary.”

Reed said violent crime isn't characteristic of the area.

"I don't know how many robberies there are, but I believe there's shoplifting in the area. I don't think we're immune to that," Reed said, adding that after the onset of COVID-19, she observed fewer police on patrol in the village.

"Because of where our windows are, I can see up and down Grandin, and I frequently saw officers in the neighborhood, and parked on the street, and stopping at the 7-Eleven for their own coffee," Reed said. "It seems like just in the last two months, I've noticed more of a presence, which felt good."

At the Little Green Hive coffee shop, which was closed at the time of the shooting, customers and observers had more questions Monday than the staff could answer. “It’s kind of crazy,” barista Jessica Agee said. “It’s a little overwhelming, because people are coming in here trying to get information that we don’t have.”

Merchants in the immediate area did not seem concerned about the shooting’s impact on business.

“It’s an isolated incident,” said Jimmy Muscaro, owner of the Jolly Grape wine shop. “It could have happened anywhere.”

Reed said she noticed Sunday evening that "paramedics went in and left pretty quickly and didn't come out with anybody."

"It seemed very contained to me, because I could see them walking back and forth to their cars," she said. "Nothing seemed threatening once they were all there."

"It's a very busy 7-Eleven. You don't walk in there and find a staff member on their phone. They're busy tending to people," Reed said. "Everyone in there is very friendly."

"We will continue to work on our strategies of prevention, intervention and enforcement/justice. Every incident of gun violence is tragic, and the impacts are far-reaching," Cobb said