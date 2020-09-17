 Skip to main content
Police confirm death of 29-year-old man in Wednesday shooting at Vinton

Authorities confirmed that a 29-year-old man was killed in a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in Vinton.

The death of Carlos Andre Jones is being investigated as a homicide, Vinton police said Thursday. His family had previously identified him, and said he was shot and killed in the altercation reported around 2:15 p.m. outside the Chestnut Street Apartments.

The police said persons of interest had been identified and spoken with but didn’t elaborate. Investigators are relaying details to the Roanoke County prosecutor’s office, officials said.

The emergency call to the residence Wednesday afternoon started as a request for a well-being check, authorities said, but rapidly shifted to a gunshot wound call while officers were en route.

Officers tried to render first aid but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department’s investigation remained ongoing Thursday.

