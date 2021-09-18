Police find man believed to have been shot in vehicle after Northwest Roanoke crash

Two men are believed to have been shot during the same Northwest Roanoke incident on Friday night, according to the Roanoke police.

An unidentified man with an apparent gunshot would was found by officers in a vehicle that crashed into a residence in the 3400 block of Norway Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to a police news release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to the release.

A short time after officers arrived on Norway Avenue, they were notified

that another unidentified man with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital, according to the release.

It is believed that both of the men were injured in the same incident, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the offense occurred outside of a residence in the 300 block of Juniper Street Northwest and it is believed the man in the vehicle tried to drive away from the scene after he was injured, resulting in the crash, according to the release.

Both men are known to one another, according to the release.