Police: Gunman at Roanoke County Food Lion tried and failed to fire pistol

A man tried and failed multiple times to fire a pistol at the employees of a northeast Roanoke County grocery store Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The narrative that emerged Monday was chaotic, but it ended without any reported injuries and with one man in custody.
Broderick Paul Jeffery, 35, of Roanoke is charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors from the incident, which occurred at the Food Lion in the 4800 block of Hollins Road.
In a news release, officials said a man had fired several shots from a pistol “randomly” as he walked down nearby Plantation Road about 1:45 p.m.
He then took the gun into the Food Lion “and began pacing, continually asking for help,” according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.
Whittaker said he then had run-ins with three different employees and, each time, she said multiple clicks were heard as he attempted to fire his weapon, without success.
The man then went back out onto Plantation Road, where he encountered a police officer in a cruiser. Although he put down his gun, he rushed the county vehicle and got in on the passenger side, Whittaker said.
He was taken into custody.
“The officer realized Mr. Jeffery appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance and requested an ambulance to transport Mr. Jeffery to the hospital,” Whittaker said.
Jeffery has since been transferred to the Roanoke County-Salem Jail, where he is being held without bond. He has been charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, three counts of assault and battery, three counts of brandishing a firearm, and two counts of recklessly handling a gun.
In some online court records, his last name is spelled “Jeffrey.”
No court date has been set in the case and it remains unclear whether Jeffery has legal representation.
