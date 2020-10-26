 Skip to main content
Police ID Roanoke man who died from gunshot wound over the weekend

Police ID Roanoke man who died from gunshot wound over the weekend

A man found dead of a gunshot wound Saturday night in northwest Roanoke has been identified as Kenneth Scott, 24, of Roanoke, police said Monday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Officers found Scott on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of Gayle Street Northwest about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Those with information to share can call 344-8500 or send a text that starts with "Roanoke PD" to 274637. Police say calls and texts can be sent anonymously.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

