Police ID Roanoke man who died from gunshot wound over the weekend

A man found dead of a gunshot wound Saturday night in northwest Roanoke has been identified as Kenneth Scott, 24, of Roanoke, police said Monday.
His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.
Officers found Scott on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of Gayle Street Northwest about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Those with information to share can call 344-8500 or send a text that starts with "Roanoke PD" to 274637. Police say calls and texts can be sent anonymously.
