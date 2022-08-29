Police identify Blacksburg man shot by officer in Friday gunfight

The man killed in a gunfight with police early Friday was 29-year-old Joshua David Amodeo, Virginia State Police announced Monday.

In a news release, state police said officers from the Blacksburg Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road after getting a request at about 2 a.m. Friday for a welfare check. The news release did not say what was occurring at the residence but said officers attempted to "de-escalate the incident."

Amodeo was talking to officers, then went inside and came back with a gun, the news release said. He fired it at the officers, who fired back. Amodeo died at the scene, the news release said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The news release did not identify the officer who shot Amodeo or say whether the officer was from the town police or county sheriff's office.

State police continue to investigate and will turn over their findings to the commonwealth's attorney's office, the news release said. The prosecutor's office will then decide if charges should be brought against anyone.