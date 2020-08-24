 Skip to main content
Police identify man found dead in Garden City last week

Police identify man found dead in Garden City last week

SE roanoke fatal shooting

Roanoke police blocked the intersection of Riverland Road and Garden City Boulevard on Thursday night at the scene where a man was found fatally shot.

 The Roanoke Times

The man found dead in Garden City last week was Malik Sims, 27, of Roanoke, police said Monday.

Officers went to Garden City Boulevard and Riverland Road in southeast Roanoke at 8 p.m. Thursday in response to report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found an adult male victim “just off the roadway,” police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

This is being investigated as the ninth homicide case in the city this year. It was the second of two fatal shootings in Roanoke last week.

Police asked that anyone with knowledge of the incident call 344-8500 or send a text message that begins with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

