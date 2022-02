City police on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred last weekend as 21-year-old Arnez A. Kirtley of Roanoke.

Kirtley died in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a shooting occurred Saturday night inside a residence in the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street in Roanoke, police said.

Bryson W. Berger, 21, of Roanoke, was arrested the next morning and charged with second-degree murder.

Police have released no other details about the incident.