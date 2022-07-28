Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Roanoke park

Roanoke police on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting last week as Leeann Amber Haun.

Police found the 37-year-old Roanoke woman's body early July 22 at Belmont Park in Southeast Roanoke after being alerted by an E-911 call of a "suspicious situation."

Her death marks 2022's eleventh gun-related homicide in Roanoke city.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.