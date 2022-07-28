 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Roanoke park

Roanoke police on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting last week as Leeann Amber Haun.

Police found the 37-year-old Roanoke woman's body early July 22 at Belmont Park in Southeast Roanoke after being alerted by an E-911 call of a "suspicious situation."

Her death marks 2022's eleventh gun-related homicide in Roanoke city.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Blind Woodturner’ crafts amazing items with his sense of touch and smell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert