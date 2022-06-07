 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify victim of Northwest Roanoke street fight

Roanoke police have identified the victim of a fatal fight that broke out on a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood street Monday.

Berkley C. Bradley, 55, of Roanoke, died after sustaining life-threatening injuries during an altercation with another man in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue, police confirmed on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a man down found Bradley unresponsive and lying on the ground. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The second man involved in the fight was taken to the police department for questioning. Police determined that the two men knew each other and the incident was isolated.

The second man has not been identified by the police department, which provided no other updates regarding the investigation of the incident.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

