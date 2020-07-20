Police: Infant found in shopping bag in Roanoke County had been dead for some time

New information indicates that an infant found in a shopping bag at Tanglewood Mall had been dead for some time when the remains were discovered Sunday afternoon.

"The baby was partially decomposed, making it difficult to determine the age and sex. Detectives will now wait for the medical examiner's results," Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said in an email Monday.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between the infant and the woman arrested while carrying the body, 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy.

Police responded to the mall about 3:30 p.m. for a report of "a female behaving erratically," at which point Lacy punched an officer in the forehead, Whittaker said.

Lacy faces one count of assault and, on Monday, police added an additional charge of public swearing or intoxication.

It's not clear where she is from; officials have said they believe she is transient.

Court records show that Lacy — whose last name is sometimes spelled Lacey — was convicted in Roanoke earlier this year on one count of trespassing after being barred. On May 31, she was charged with destruction of property and has a hearing on that count scheduled for next month.

Lacy is being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

