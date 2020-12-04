 Skip to main content
Police investigate 2 fatal shootings in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two fatal shootings in Union Hall on Thursday.

Police received an emergency call from a woman on Piney Point Road at about 5 p.m. She told dispatchers that she had just shot someone, the news release stated. Minutes later, a man at the same location called to report that his wife had shot herself. Meanwhile, a motorist reported an unresponsive man along the roadside nearby.

Deputies found a critically injured 65-year-old woman in her home, the news release stated. She died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found a 65-year-old Union Hall man dead on the road a few hundred yards away.

The deaths remain under investigation.

