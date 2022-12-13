 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate 2022's 18th fatal shooting in Roanoke

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Monday afternoon at a Roanoke apartment complex.

According to a news release, a 911 emergency call at 3:10 p.m. reported a shooting in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

Police found a man inside a residence there with a fatal wound. The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

He is the 18th victim of gunshot homicide in Roanoke during 2022, with more than two weeks left in the year. 

Police said no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with RoanokePD. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

