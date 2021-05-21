Police investigate April pepper spraying and assault in southwest Roanoke

Police are investigating an incident last month in which a woman was reportedly sprayed with a chemical, then physically assaulted outside a southwest Roanoke business.

Search warrants filed Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court said the woman had gotten into her vehicle and had already shifted into drive "when an unknown subject opened the driver's side door to her vehicle, sprayed her with pepper spray and began striking her with what felt like a closed fist."

The attack occurred April 5, in the 1500 block of Grandin Road, according to the warrants.

No one has been charged or arrested, but it appeared to be an isolated incident, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday. The matter is still being investigated.

Police have seized cellphone records for two people who are believed to be acquaintances of the victim, the warrants said.

The woman suffered bruising and a broken left cheekbone, the documents said, and a number of her co-workers came to her aid after the attack.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

