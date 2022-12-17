Police investigate Chapman Avenue shooting

A man who was found in a southwest Roanoke neighborhood with a non-life threatening gunshot wound Friday night was taken to a Roanoke hospital, city police said.

Dispatchers directed police to the victim in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue Southwest at 7:05 p.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police found no suspects at the scene and hadn't made any arrests, according to a press release late Saturday morning.

No further incident details were released.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500 or send a text titled "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish.