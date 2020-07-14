Police investigate dozens of gunshots in downtown Roanoke

Up to 50 gunshots were fired in downtown Roanoke during a disorder early Sunday morning.

Several cars and at least one building were struck by gunfire, police said, but no one was injured.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. as about 100 people were gathered in a parking lot in the 200 block of Market Street, in the Market Square, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

After officers arrived, several people in the crowd fired between 40 and 50 shots. As police called for backup, the crowd scattered.

A fight then broke out between two women, and police said they deployed pepper balls to break up the altercation and minimize injuries. The women fled before they could be identified.

Police recovered about 50 spent cartridge casings from several weapons.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637, with “RoanokePD" at the beginning of the text. Any information will remain anonymous.

