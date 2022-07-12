Police investigate early Tuesday shooting in South Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating an early Tuesday morning gunshot wounding that occurred after two men reportedly argued on a South Roanoke street.

According to a news release from police, officers were alerted by an E-911 at 2:25 a.m. about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue.

Upon arrival, they were told the wounded person had been taken to nearby Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle and officers found him there with what were described as "non-life threatening gunshot wounds," according to the release.

Police located evidence of a shooting outside of a business, but no suspects or other victims were found. Meanwhile, a suspect in the incident came to the city police department where detectives determined "the two men engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical, then led to the shooting," according to the release.

Police said the incident represents no community larger threat and no charges have been filed, although an investigation continues.

The two men involved in the incident were not identified by police.