Police investigate latest fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a northwest Roanoke parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said.

The incident brings the number of fatal shootings in the city since Jan. 1 to eight. It is the third violent homicide the northwest quadrant of the city has seen in the last week.

At about 12 a.m., Roanoke police responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest, according to a press release.

Responding officers found an adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in a parking lot in the area, police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene. Police said his identity will be released after his family is properly notified.

Police said no suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting. Details about what led to the incident are limited, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.