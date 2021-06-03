Police investigate reports of drugged diners at Blacksburg restaurant

Blacksburg police announced Thursday that investigators are looking into reports that customers were drugged at a town restaurant.

In a news release, police said there were "multiple complaints and social media reports" about people being affected by something put in their drinks at Centro Taco Bar, a restaurant on North Main Street. No evidence has been found to substantiate the drugging, but there is an ongoing investigation involving town police, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the state Department of Forensic Science, the news release said.

The supposed drugging involved drinks being tainted with a substance that caused "cognitive impairment," the news release said.

Centro Taco Bar is cooperating with the investigation, the news release said.

On Thursday afternoon, a man who identified himself as Edgar, but who declined to give his last name, said he that was the co-owner of Centro Taco Bar, and that the restaurant didn’t have a lot of information about the investigation.

“We have no comment, we are working with them,” he said. “They are doing their job and their investigation. We don’t have anything to say.”