 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate rocks being thrown at cars from bridge over I-581 in Roanoke

Police investigate rocks being thrown at cars from bridge over I-581 in Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke police are investigating reports of a person throwing objects from the Liberty Road bridge at cars driving on Interstate 581.

Lt. Eric Thiel said the department has received about 10 reports with at least five vehicles damaged with dents or broken windshields. Thiel said the person is usually throwing rocks, but there have also been pieces of brick or concrete.

There have been no arrests or charges and the issue is still ongoing.

“Our biggest issue is the seriousness of this,” Thiel said. “If there’s a large enough brick or rock and it happens to hit somebody, it could cause serious injury or death.”

In Virginia, throwing objects into a car is a felony. And if the action were to kill someone, there could be potential murder charges, Thiel said.

Police believe the person may be a child or teenager, or a group of kids, and are asking parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 540-344-8500.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert