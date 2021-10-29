Police investigate rocks being thrown at cars from bridge over I-581 in Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating reports of a person throwing objects from the Liberty Road bridge at cars driving on Interstate 581.

Lt. Eric Thiel said the department has received about 10 reports with at least five vehicles damaged with dents or broken windshields. Thiel said the person is usually throwing rocks, but there have also been pieces of brick or concrete.

There have been no arrests or charges and the issue is still ongoing.

“Our biggest issue is the seriousness of this,” Thiel said. “If there’s a large enough brick or rock and it happens to hit somebody, it could cause serious injury or death.”

In Virginia, throwing objects into a car is a felony. And if the action were to kill someone, there could be potential murder charges, Thiel said.

Police believe the person may be a child or teenager, or a group of kids, and are asking parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 540-344-8500.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.