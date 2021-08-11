Police investigate vandalism of rainbow flag at Virginia Tech's Wesley ministry

BLACKSBURG — The rainbow flag still flies at Wesley, the Methodist campus ministry near Virginia Tech. But for now it's visible through a window.

The flag had hung on the outside of the building by the front entrance since 2018 in support of LGBTQ students, as well as people of color — until sometime overnight Friday.

That's when a person or persons tore down the rainbow flag and replaced it with a Confederate battle flag, otherwise known as the "Stars and Bars." A second Confederate flag was hung on the back of the building, said the Rev. Bret Gresham, Wesley's campus minister.

Another campus minister noticed the incident while walking past the building early Saturday morning and called Gresham, he said.

Wesley hung a new inclusion flag that morning, which in addition to rainbow colors has black and brown stripes in support of racial justice. It hangs inside the entrance and is visible through a large window.

Wesley is in the process of installing security cameras around the building, and Gresham said they may return the flag to the exterior once it has some protection.

The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating the incident as a crime of larceny and intimidation, according to a news release.