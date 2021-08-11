Police investigate vandalism of rainbow flag at Virginia Tech's Wesley ministry

BLACKSBURG — The rainbow flag still flies at Wesley, the Methodist campus ministry near Virginia Tech. But for now it's visible through a window.
The flag had hung on the outside of the building by the front entrance since 2018 in support of LGBTQ students, as well as people of color — until sometime overnight Friday.
That's when a person or persons tore down the rainbow flag and replaced it with a Confederate battle flag, otherwise known as the "Stars and Bars." A second Confederate flag was hung on the back of the building, said the Rev. Bret Gresham, Wesley's campus minister.
Another campus minister noticed the incident while walking past the building early Saturday morning and called Gresham, he said.
Wesley hung a new inclusion flag that morning, which in addition to rainbow colors has black and brown stripes in support of racial justice. It hangs inside the entrance and is visible through a large window.
Wesley is in the process of installing security cameras around the building, and Gresham said they may return the flag to the exterior once it has some protection.
The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating the incident as a crime of larceny and intimidation, according to a news release.
The department "takes all matters involving intimidation seriously and will investigate this matter diligently and expeditiously," the release stated.
It's unclear if the Friday incident was an isolated case. Gresham said the rainbow flag had been pulled down twice over the previous two weeks.
"Whether it's the same people or not, we don't know," Gresham said.
But he does have a message for whoever did it.
"As a community, we're about forgiveness," he said. "Just please don't do it again. Respect our building; respect our students."
Wesley posted the incident to social media, and it went viral, Gresham said.
Media outlets and supporters have reached out in great numbers.
"It's been a whirlwind," Gresham said, after getting off the phone with CNN on Wednesday.
He thanked several offices at Virginia Tech, as well as Blacksburg police and the Methodist annual conference for their support in the wake of the incident.
Some of Wesley's students have been "hurt, saddened and scared," Gresham said. But they are also "resilient and amazing," he added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 443-1400 or ciu@blacksburg.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 961-1819.