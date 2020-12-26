Police investigating Saturday night shooting inside Roanoke's Valley View Mall

One person was shot following a verbal altercation between two groups of people inside Roanoke's Valley View Mall on Saturday night, Roanoke's police chief said.
The incident shut down the Roanoke Valley's largest shopping complex and sent one person to a hospital with a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.
The call about shots fired inside the mall came in at 6:37 p.m., according to Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman, who said police did not believe there was an active threat as of 8:30 p.m. No one had been arrested as a result of the incident, he said. He did not take questions after delivering a brief statement outside the mall. A police news release said officers found the wounded person in the upper level of the mall, and that person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Roanoke, like many urban areas across the U.S., has seen a surge of shootings in 2020. The city had 45 shootings with injury and 11 fatal shootings as of Dec. 9, compared with 27 with injury and 11 fatalities in all of 2019. The loss of life and injuries in 2019 alone were already enough for the city to launch a gun violence task force, which has been working toward finding solutions to reduce the violence. More than half of the shootings this year have a link to gang membership, authorities said.
One worker at the mall said she saw people running toward the Barnes & Noble bookstore from the direction of the J.C. Penney just before 6:40 p.m.
“I hear my coworker like, 'Run, run, run. Everybody go to the back,'” said a 19-year-old from Roanoke who declined to give her full name.
She heard a loud bang and employees barricaded the entry to the store.
Heavily armed Roanoke and Roanoke County police officers and state troopers in tactical gear were slowly working through the mall Saturday night, making sure areas were safe and then escorting out employees who had sheltered inside locked down stores.
Shortly after 8 p.m., people were seen leaving the J.C. Penney department store. Those leaving said they were instructed by the police not to talk to reporters.
Clusters of police vehicles with their emergency lights on were visible near the department store and at other entrances to the Roanoke mall.