Police investigation underway after human remains found in Roanoke County

The grim discovery of a human skull has launched a police investigation in Roanoke County.

The remains were found and reported by a resident just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Old Mill Road, off Bent Mountain Road, authorities said.

"The Criminal Investigations Division responded with additional resources and conducted a search of the area," officials wrote in a news release. "They were able to locate the rest of the human remains."

The medical examiner's office will assess the remains to determine if the deceased can be identified. The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

