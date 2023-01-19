Police: Missing Roanoke County teen found in Tenn. stole U-Haul that took him there

The Roanoke County teen that went missing Wednesday stole the U-Haul that took him to Tennessee, authorities said.

Elijah Campbell, 17, who is autistic, went missing from his residence off of Rutrough Road in the Mount Pleasant area at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. County police announced his disappearance at about 8 a.m.

Campbell was seen at 11 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road, and then at 1 p.m., he was seen again in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart in Pulaski County.

"It appears he stole the U-Haul in another locality," Amy Whittaker, county public information officer, said in an email Thursday. "We don't know where he was headed or why. He was alone."

Campbell left the Walmart and traveled in the direction of Giles County, police reported. When he was seen again, he was in another Walmart, this time in Bristol, Tennessee, about 150 miles from Roanoke. Law enforcement was notified, Whittaker said, and Campbell was found safe.

Campbell is enrolled in the county's Project Lifesaver program, which equips people at risk of wondering off with a radio transmitter, often worn as a wristband, that allows authorities to track their location.

But police couldn't track Campbell through the device on Wednesday.

"We're not certain yet about his tracker," Whittaker said. "The battery may have gotten low or he took it off."

In July, another Roanoke teen with autism went missing. He was also enrolled in a Project Lifesaver program but could not be tracked because he had cut his wristband off.